KHAMMAM: A Telangana native was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was working at a food court at a gas station in Chicago. Hailing from Khammam town, the victim, Nukuarapu Sai Teja (22) had gone to the US in June 2024 to pursue MS.

Teja’s parents stated that after completing BBA in Hyderabad, he secured admission to Kinkadian University in Chicago. Upon arriving there, he started working at a food court to manage his daily expenses.

One of the victim’s relatives told the media that Teja was working part-time. “It is heartbreaking to learn that Teja was shot dead while staying back at his workplace to assist a friend,” the relative added.

Motive behind killing of youth not known

Teja was shot by assailants in the early hours of Saturday, said BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha, who cited preliminary information from the US.

Meanwhile, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageswar Rao and Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy expressed their grief and solidarity with the victim’s family. They stated that they had contacted the Foreign Ministry to bring Teja’s body to his native place for last rites.

Police stated that they were unable to provide any details regarding the motive behind the shooting or the identity of the assailants. Further investigation is underway.