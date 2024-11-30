CM Revanth spells out order of priority for allocating Indiramma houses

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday suggested that the poorest of the poor should be given first priority in the allocation of Indiramma houses.

During a review meeting on the Indiramma housing scheme, he said that the beneficiaries from the poorest of the poor will be chosen in order of priority — physically challenged, agricultural labourers, landless people and sanitation workers.

The CM also instructed the officials to take necessary precautions in this regard as priority is being given to those who own lands in the first phase and to make the village secretary and mandal-level officials responsible for carrying out the process by using the available technology.

The officials have been asked to ensure that there are no issues with the Indiramma Housing mobile app and that beneficiaries face no difficulty at any stage.

Revanth also warned the officials that no mistakes should occur at the department-level and suggested to take steps to provide a special quota for tribals and ITDAs in the Indiramma Housing scheme.

The chief minister made it clear that beneficiaries should be given freedom to construct additional rooms in the allotted Indiramma houses if they are interested.

He also advised the senior officials to strengthen the Housing department to ensure that the Indiramma Housing scheme is implemented effectively and also to appoint officers and staff required for the purpose.

Housing Minister P Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy, Principal Secretary to CM G Chandrasekhar Reddy, Housing Secretary Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Special Secretary VP Gautam and others were present at the review meeting.