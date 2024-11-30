CM Revanth to open Aramgarh flyover on December 3

HYDERABAD: As part of the “Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavalu”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects under ‘Hyderabad Rising’ on December 3, 2024 undertaken by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The CM will inaugurate Aramghar to Zoo park Flyover, spanning 4.04 km. This is the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad, with six-lane, bi-directional structure and connects Aramghar to the Nehru Zoological Park.

Six Sewage Treatment Plants ( STPs) at Mir Alam Site (4.5 MLD), Miyapur-Patelcheruvu (7 MLD), Safilguda (5.5 MLD), Fathenagar-1 (133 MLD), Nagole (320 MLD), Khaja kunta(20 MLD) will also be inaugurated along with several beautification works worth Rs 150 crore in GHMC will be taken up. The CM will also inaugurate rainwater holding structures worth Rs 17 crore.

Other foundation stones include–Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) for multi-level flyover at six junctions around KBR park, HCITI works worth Rs 5,942 crore, SNDP works for Rs 586 crore, stone for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) works in Urban Local Bodies.