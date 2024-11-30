Constitution has no provision for population-based quota: Congress MLA

HYDERABAD: Even while claiming that he is not differing with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’ (rights in proportion to population) slogan, Congress MLA G Vivek on Friday said that the Constitution has no provision for population-based reservations, while indirectly opposing it.
The Congress MLA, who held a press conference along with SC sub-categorisation Vyatireka Porata Samithi members, said that he is not against sub-categorisation but the Supreme Court’s verdict on sub-categorisation.
“Nowhere in my statement I said that I am against Rahul Gandhi’s stand. I said that I was opposing the Supreme Court’s direction that Article 341 of the Constitution of India intends to give Scheduled Castes (SCs) constitutional identity and not to hold them as a homogeneous class,” he said.
Incidentally, Vivek is among the people who will be addressing the ‘Mala Maha Garjana’ public meeting, which is scheduled to be held here on December 1. The ‘Mala Maha Garjana’ is believed to be planned to oppose SC sub-categorisation.