Constitution has no provision for population-based quota: Congress MLA

HYDERABAD: Even while claiming that he is not differing with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’ (rights in proportion to population) slogan, Congress MLA G Vivek on Friday said that the Constitution has no provision for population-based reservations, while indirectly opposing it.

The Congress MLA, who held a press conference along with SC sub-categorisation Vyatireka Porata Samithi members, said that he is not against sub-categorisation but the Supreme Court’s verdict on sub-categorisation.