Ex-IAS officer seeks asylum in US

HYDERABAD: Former SIB chief and retired IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, who is the prime accused in the sensational phone-tapping case, has reportedly sought political asylum in the US. However, there has been no official confirmation from the police department.

Meanwhile, well-placed sources insisted that Prabhakar Rao has requested the US government to recognise him as a “political refugee”.

They said that the retired IPS officer said in his petition that he has worked in key roles in the government but is now being harassed.

Prabhakar Rao is staying with his son in Florida and is reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer.

It may be mentioned here that the Telangana police have been trying to bring him back and through a Red Corner notice from INTERPOL.

The case was registered on March 10 in the Panjagutta police station.

Prabhakar Rao reportedly left India on March 11. As of now the police have arrested four accused — Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Thirupathanna and Radhakishan Rao.