Farmer in critical condition after tiger attack in Sirpur, Telangana

HYDERABAD: A tiger attacked a farmer in Dubbaguda of Sirpur mandal on Saturday, injuring him seriously. Less than 24 hours ago, a woman from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was mauled to death by a tiger.

The tiger pounced on the farmer, Suresh who had gone to the farm to do day to day farming work, while carrying out his routine, the tiger striked on him, injuring him seriously, as he started shouting for help, the nearby farmers became alert. The tiger ran away from the place as everyone screamed loudly.

Suresh's neck was severely injured in the tiger attack, and his fellow farmers rushed him to the nearby hospital for treatment. He is said to be in critical condition. The villagers in the area are trembling with fear due to a series of tiger attacks.

In the wake of these incidents, the officials of the Forest department have been alerted. Efforts have been intensified to trace the tiger and trap it. The search is being carried out with the help of a drone. Warnings have been issued that no one should go for farm work. These incidents underscores the pressing issue of human-wildlife conflict in the region, with calls for enhanced protective measures and better coexistence strategies.

Yesterday the district was shaken by a tragic tiger attack that claimed the life of a woman, M Lakshmi. The incident occurred near Gannavaram village, Kagaz Nagar Mandal, where the victim, Lakshmi, a resident of Gannaram, succumbed to her injuries following the attack.

Distressed family members of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Kagaznagar Forest Office, demanding justice and immediate action from the authorities.