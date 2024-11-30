Farmers prefer bonus to Bharosa, claims Minister Thummala

HYDERABAD: A day after R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Rythu Bharosa amounts will be deposited in the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries very soon, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday claimed that the farmers were expressing opinion that bonus is better than crop investment support.

Addressing a meeting of farmers in Mahbubnagar, the Agriculture minister said: “Farmers say that they would get Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 under bonus scheme. You tell us which which scheme — Rythu Bharosa or bonus — is more beneficial, so that the government can take a decision on continuing with the same scheme.”

He also said: “We don’t give false hopes by announcing in a hurry that we will waive crop loans, provide bonus, implement Rythu Bharosa and insurance schemes. We promise what the government will be able to implement.”