Farmers prefer bonus to Bharosa, claims Minister Thummala

HYDERABAD: A day after R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Rythu Bharosa amounts will be deposited in the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries very soon, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday claimed that the farmers were expressing opinion that bonus is better than crop investment support.
Addressing a meeting of farmers in Mahbubnagar, the Agriculture minister said: “Farmers say that they would get Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 under bonus scheme. You tell us which which scheme — Rythu Bharosa or bonus — is more beneficial, so that the government can take a decision on continuing with the same scheme.”
He also said: “We don’t give false hopes by announcing in a hurry that we will waive crop loans, provide bonus, implement Rythu Bharosa and insurance schemes. We promise what the government will be able to implement.”
Stating that Congress government prioritises farmers’ welfare over political gains, the minister said that farmers have been expressing delight at the pro-farmers measures being initiated by the Congress government.
Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements being made for a “Rythu Pandanga” meeting to be held in Mahbubnagar, assured that the farmers that their welfare is the government’s top priority.
Uttam also highlighted key initiatives launched by the government for the benefit of farmers. He, along with Nageswara Rao, reviewed the arrangements being made for a public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday.
Earlier, Uttam and Nageswara Rao visited the Rythu Panduga stalls and exhibition on modern farming techniques, profitability and crop management. Over 150 stalls, representing 25 departments, agricultural universities and related institutions showcased innovations in agriculture, horticulture, and veterinary sciences.