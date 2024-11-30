Israeli expertise promised for Musi project: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said Israel is willing to provide technical expertise for the prestigious Musi River rejuvenation project. He met Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar at the Secretariat and requested the country’s assistance in advanced training for trainers in AI and cybersecurity.

Sridhar sought expertise in wastewater reuse technologies and emphasised that the newly proposed Young India Skill University (YISU) is equipped to supply skilled human resources to any industry.

He also urged for collaboration in defence, agriculture, water management, advanced technologies, and industrial development. Over this, Ambassador Azar responded positively, an official release said.

The minister suggested that with Israel’s support in innovation and industrial setups, Telangana could emerge as a global hub, exporting products to countries worldwide. He also urged Israeli startups to share technology and expertise in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Ambassador Azar proposed collaboration between the two countries in infrastructure development, a suggestion the minister encouraged. Moreover, Azar extended an invitation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu to visit Israel.