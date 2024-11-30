KTR targets ‘Gujarat’s slaves’, ‘Delhi’s puppets’ on Deeksha Diwas

HYDERABAD: Accusing both the BJP and Congress of undermining the Telangana statehood movement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday described the saffron party as “Gujarat’s slaves” and the grand old party as “Delhi’s puppets”.

Addressing a Deeksha Diwas programme organised at Telangana Bhavan, marking BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s historic indefinite hunger strike launched on November 29 in 2009, he called upon the people to recognise and resist threats of these two national parties, saying: “Without political self-existence of Telangana people, there is no one to voice Telangana’s concerns in Parliament. BRS is the only voice of Telangana.”

Stressing the need to remember the history of the Telangana movement, he said: “Three generations had to endure oppression. Forgetting our past struggles would be a grave mistake. We must teach our future generations about self-respect and the sacrifices made to achieve Telangana.”

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is making an attempt to erase not just the legacy of KCR but also Telangana’s history and identity,” the BRS leader said and condemned the removal of Kakatiya architectural elements from the state’s official emblem and replacing Telangana Talli statue with that of Rahul Gandhi’s father, terming it a betrayal of Telangana’s movement and aspirations.

People’s victory

Rama Rao described the government’s decision to withdraw the proposal to establish pharma clusters at Lagcherla village as the Telangana people’s victory.

“This is a victory of the people, not real estate mafia. We will continue to resist any attempts to exploit Telangana’s lands for selfish gains,” he said.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, congratulated the party cadre for making Deeksha Diwas a resounding success in all 33 districts.