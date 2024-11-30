Lagcherla: Land acquisition notification withdrawn

HYDERABAD: The state government has withdrawn the notification issued for acquiring 1,358 acres of land from 580 farmers in Dudyal mandal for setting up of ‘pharma villages’. The government has reportedly decided to set up an industrial corridor in the mandal.

It may be recalled here that some of the villagers attacked the Vikarabad district collector and other officials in Lagcherla on November 11, when they were holding a public hearing on land acquisition for setting up pharma units.

With the resistance from the locals, the district collector on Friday issued a fresh notification stating that the previous notification on land acquisition was being withdrawn. Sources said that the state government may prefer an industrial park in the mandal, attracting textile industries to avoid pollution in the area.