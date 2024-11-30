Lagcherla: Land acquisition notification withdrawn

HYDERABAD: The state government has withdrawn the notification issued for acquiring 1,358 acres of land from 580 farmers in Dudyal mandal for setting up of ‘pharma villages’. The government has reportedly decided to set up an industrial corridor in the mandal.
It may be recalled here that some of the villagers attacked the Vikarabad district collector and other officials in Lagcherla on November 11, when they were holding a public hearing on land acquisition for setting up pharma units.
With the resistance from the locals, the district collector on Friday issued a fresh notification stating that the previous notification on land acquisition was being withdrawn. Sources said that the state government may prefer an industrial park in the mandal, attracting textile industries to avoid pollution in the area.
Initially a land acquisition notification was issued to acquire lands in Lagcherla, Hakimpet and Polepally villages in Dudyal mandal in Kodangal Assembly segment of Vikarabad district.
After villagers opposed the proposal of pharma units citing pollution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently announced that an industrial corridor would come up in Dudyal mandal and it was not a pharma cluster.
The TGIIC sent fresh proposals to the Vikarabad collector to acquire land for the proposed multi-purpose industrial park. The government may issue a fresh notification for the acquisition of the land for the proposed industrial park. The officials are of the view that the farmers would give their lands to set up textile and other industries, which would not cause any pollution.
Reacting to cancellation of land acquisition, former minister T Harish Rao said in Siddipet that the failure of Revanth Reddy as a leader was evident in the Lagcherla incident. “When tribals resisted the establishment of a pharma company, Revanth succumbed to the pressure and cancelled the project, Harish alleged.
“This is part of a pattern: from cancelling Hyderabad’s Metro Rail expansion to shelving Pharma City and now the Lagcherla Pharma project, the CM’s actions have consistently hurt Telangana’s progress,” the BRS leader charged.