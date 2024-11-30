No one can erase KCR’s name from history: Former Minister Harish

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s name is written in golden letters in the history of Telangana and no one can erase it.
The Siddipet MLA was speaking at a Deeksha Diwas programme organised in the district headquarters. “KCR’s fast-unto-death protest led to the people of Telangana realising their dream of a separate state. It’s history that is written in golden letters,” he said.
Recalling how Chandrasekhar Rao was arrested at Alugunur in Karimnagar district and then shifted Khammam jail, he said: “KCR took on the Union government, fighting for Telangana cause in a peaceful manner. Ultimately, he achieved his goal of getting a separate state for the people of Telangana.”
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been trying to erase KCR’s name. He will never succeed in his attempts,” Harish Rao added.
“History will remember Revanth Reddy as the man who aimed his gun at the Telangana agitators. He never participated in the Telangana movement and never honoured martyrs,” he said.
Referring to the state government withdrawing the proposal to establish pharma clusters at Lagcherla village after a “revolt” by locals, he called on the people to raise their voice against the Congress government’s anti-people policies.
Meanwhile, Harish made it clear that those who left the pink party after its defeat in the Assembly elections will not be welcomed back into the party.