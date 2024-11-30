No one can erase KCR’s name from history: Former Minister Harish

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s name is written in golden letters in the history of Telangana and no one can erase it.

The Siddipet MLA was speaking at a Deeksha Diwas programme organised in the district headquarters. “KCR’s fast-unto-death protest led to the people of Telangana realising their dream of a separate state. It’s history that is written in golden letters,” he said.

Recalling how Chandrasekhar Rao was arrested at Alugunur in Karimnagar district and then shifted Khammam jail, he said: “KCR took on the Union government, fighting for Telangana cause in a peaceful manner. Ultimately, he achieved his goal of getting a separate state for the people of Telangana.”