Parents wary of sending their wards to school after food poisoning case in Telangana

ADILABAD: Following the food poisoning incident on October 29 at Wankidi Ashram School in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, authorities have taken measures to improve food quality and are sourcing groceries and mineral water from outside. Additionally, all the previously stored groceries have been seized.

Students Sweety and Geetha (name changed) stated that authorities have started getting mineral water cans from outside and are ensuring that meals are prepared with quality ingredients.

What went wrong

On the fateful day, students were served rice and brinjal curry for lunch and rice, tomato curry and eggs for dinner. Half of the 107 Grade 9 students consumed dinner, resulting in illness. Tragically, one student, C Shailaja, died while undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad.

Another student, Mahalakshmi, who was hospitalised for 25 days is now recovering at home.

She recounted: “The food was not alright. The rice had a blue tinge and I noticed insects in it at times. The vegetables used were often rotten.” She first experienced stomach ache and vomiting and was rushed to Mancherial hospital before being taken to NIMS.

Parents hesitant to send kids to school

Parents are hesitant to send their children back to school. Speaking to TNIE, Rathod Rajaram, a parent, visited the school on Thursday to meet her daughter. She is one among the students who was affected by food poisoning. She was treated at a Wankidi hospital and discharged.

Another parent, R Saibrao, whose daughters study in Grade 8 and 6, visited the school after the incident. He told TNIE: “The management should allow parents to taste the food during their visits to the school so they can assess the quality of meals being served to the students.”

Gundi Maisaiah, a resident of Koriti in Wankidi mandal, visited the school to check on his daughter. “She had asked me to bring her soaps and a few other items. I bought them while she was having lunch. She was fortunate not to have been affected by the food poisoning,” he said, adding, ”Three students from my village had fallen ill and are now recovering at home.”