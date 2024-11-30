Parents wary of sending their wards to school after food poisoning case in Telangana

ADILABAD: Following the food poisoning incident on October 29 at Wankidi Ashram School in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, authorities have taken measures to improve food quality and are sourcing groceries and mineral water from outside. Additionally, all the previously stored groceries have been seized.
Students Sweety and Geetha (name changed) stated that authorities have started getting mineral water cans from outside and are ensuring that meals are prepared with quality ingredients.
What went wrong
On the fateful day, students were served rice and brinjal curry for lunch and rice, tomato curry and eggs for dinner. Half of the 107 Grade 9 students consumed dinner, resulting in illness. Tragically, one student, C Shailaja, died while undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad.
Another student, Mahalakshmi, who was hospitalised for 25 days is now recovering at home.
She recounted: “The food was not alright. The rice had a blue tinge and I noticed insects in it at times. The vegetables used were often rotten.” She first experienced stomach ache and vomiting and was rushed to Mancherial hospital before being taken to NIMS.
Parents hesitant to send kids to school
Parents are hesitant to send their children back to school. Speaking to TNIE, Rathod Rajaram, a parent, visited the school on Thursday to meet her daughter. She is one among the students who was affected by food poisoning. She was treated at a Wankidi hospital and discharged.
Another parent, R Saibrao, whose daughters study in Grade 8 and 6, visited the school after the incident. He told TNIE: “The management should allow parents to taste the food during their visits to the school so they can assess the quality of meals being served to the students.”
Gundi Maisaiah, a resident of Koriti in Wankidi mandal, visited the school to check on his daughter. “She had asked me to bring her soaps and a few other items. I bought them while she was having lunch. She was fortunate not to have been affected by the food poisoning,” he said, adding, ”Three students from my village had fallen ill and are now recovering at home.”
Warden and infrastructure issues
Investigations have revealed administrative lapses. A teacher usually serves as an in-charge warden, with appointments rotating every three months. However, some continue longer due to influence. At Wankidi Ashram School, an outsourced worker, also employed as the headmaster’s driver, was acting as the warden. “They cannot do justice to teaching as well as discharge the duties as warden,” he said.
Recently, a warden was appointed after a transfer, but the headmaster’s harassment forced him to leave for another school within three months.
The infrastructure is also inadequate for the school’s strength of 524 students. Only 324 students were present when TNIE visited, as many had gone home. Students reported waiting in long queues for limited toilets, which they are also required to clean.
After headmaster G Srinivas was suspended, a teacher was appointed as in-charge headmaster but he has reportedly shown reluctance to take responsibility. An official told this newspaper: “You can go around and see whatever you like, but we cannot provide ant information as the investigation is still ongoing.”
Speaking to TNIE, Integrated Tribal Advisory Committee director Soyam Bheem Rao stated that the water provided to the school comes from a tanker, which is used for both drinking and bathing purposes. He emphasised the need to transfer the headmaster and other long-serving staff members. “The committee appointed by the government will interact with the students in the presence of their teachers. The findings will largely depend on what the students say about the quality of food served to them,” he said.
Official finds rotten potatoes
During inspections, Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari found rotten potatoes at Moghaddhad Ashram School in Korutla mandal. The head cook was absent, leaving daily wage workers to prepare meals.