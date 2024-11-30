Police station to come up in Dudyala, Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government had issued a notification Thursday to establish a police station in Dudyala for 12 villages including Lagcherla.

The move comes after the government officials, including the Vikarabad collector, were attacked at Lagcherla on November 11 when they visited the village to hold a public hearing on a proposal to set up a pharma unit.

A top police official said the department sent a request to the Home department about nine months ago to establish a police station at Dudyala.

A few months back some villages were added to this mandal from Narayanpet district. “We are looking for a building for the police station. It will take around three weeks to start the police station in Dudyala”, he added.

The officials also mentioned that the establishment of a police station was not the result of the attack on government officials. It has been pending for the last several months.