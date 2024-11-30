TGANB arrested nine, froze assets worth Rs 55 crore in 2024

HYDERABAD: Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has arrested nine persons this year and froze properties worth Rs 55 crore (document value) illegally acquired by them. The bureau is currently working to complete the other 106 pending property seizure proceedings, an official release said.

Con cop

In 2021, a constable named Maduri Rama Krishna Goud was arrested for being involved in plundering assets worth Rs 4.5 crore along with five others. He was released in 2023 and dismissed from the service in January 2024.

The TGANB sealed the constable’s newly constructed house in Pareedpur, 5.12 acres of land in Biknoor and other villages of Medak district and seized his motorcycle and car. The constable had allegedly acquired ‘most’ of it illegaly.

‘Unfair treatment’

In another case, the TGANB arrested Ahsan Mustafa Khan, an Anaesthesiologist in a private hospital, in Asif Nagar. The police seized his assets worth Rs 2 crore. Sources said that the doctor would procure Fentanyl Injection Ampoules from his known sources and sell them to needy persons for monetary benefits.

On January 18, 2024, while Ahsan was sending a parcel to a customer in Rajendranagar, the police nabbed the customer and booked the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act of 1985.

Though Ahsan fled to Kuwait, the police were successful in arresting seven perpetrators for their involvement in the crime. The police also froze Ahsan’s Rs 9.31 lakh in Darussalam COOP Urban Bank Ltd.

The seized properties of the other accused included an open 222 square yards plot at Pragathi Nagar in Buchupally. The police also froze Rs 6.08 lakh, Rs 4.02 lakh, Rs 1.42 lakh, Rs 20,042 and Rs 11,951 in the bank accounts of these accused.

Bizman held

On June 18, 2024, the police arrested a businessman named Gosukonda Anji Reddy and seized his assets worth around Rs 1 crore. A total of 2.6 kg of Alprazolam and a net cash of Rs 1.10 lakh were seized from his possession in Gummaddidala.