Light rains to continue in Telangana till Oct 6

HYDERABAD: The city witnessed sudden intense rains and thundershowers since late afternoon on Monday.

Hayathnagar in the city recorded the highest rainfall of 39.5 mm, whereas Shamirpet recorded the highest rainfall of 55.8 mm in the state, as per the TGDPS.

The IMD said the trough from the Comorin area to Rayalaseema has moved to south coastal Karnataka and mainly low-level southerlies prevail over the state.

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers will continue in the state until October 6, added the IMD.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or drizzle. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 °C and 25 °C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southwesterlies with wind speed around 06-08 kmph.