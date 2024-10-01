Telangana

Light rains to continue in Telangana till Oct 6

IMD said that surface winds are likely to be southwesterly with wind speed around 06-08 kmph.
A biker is seen riding on a waterlogged road in Karimnagar on Monday
A biker is seen riding on a waterlogged road in Karimnagar on MondayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The city witnessed sudden intense rains and thundershowers since late afternoon on Monday.

Hayathnagar in the city recorded the highest rainfall of 39.5 mm, whereas Shamirpet recorded the highest rainfall of 55.8 mm in the state, as per the TGDPS.

The IMD said the trough from the Comorin area to Rayalaseema has moved to south coastal Karnataka and mainly low-level southerlies prevail over the state.

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers will continue in the state until October 6, added the IMD.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or drizzle. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 °C and 25 °C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southwesterlies with wind speed around 06-08 kmph.

Light rains

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com