NHAI authorities shocked at substandard works on national highway 563 in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: While conducting an inspection of NH 563 (Warangal-Karimnagar) on Monday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) purportedly observed substandard works in some portions of the stretch.

It is learnt that cracks have developed on the under-construction bridge in the Bommakal area due to the alleged negligence of the contractor. The substandard works have also been attributed to a lack of monitoring from the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, the alleged negligence has caused anxiety among locals who are worried over the quality of work for such a major project in its initial stages. They alleged that the “confusing diversions between Karimnagar and Warangal sometimes lead to major accidents in the area”.

Project Director Durga Prasad told TNIE, “The issue has been brought to my notice. A team will be sent to identify the cause of cracks in the bridge’s sidewall which is a part of the 68-km-long four-lane Karimnagar-Warangal section.”

Promising to take action against the contractor responsible for the substandard works, Durga Prasad said the NH 563 construction works are expected to be completed by August 2025.

It is to be noted that in the recent past Minister of State Bandi Sanjay held a meeting with NHAI officials to know the status of the ongoing works for the upgradation of the NH 563 which is estimated to cost Rs 2,146 crore.