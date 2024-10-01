Teary-eyed Surekha seeks BRS apology for social media trolls

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Monday broke down while referring to “unsavoury trolling” she was subjected to on social media allegedly by the Opposition BRS.

Recently, BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao felicitated Medak district in-charge minister Konda Surekha during an official programme by presenting a handwoven garland. Taking the photograph of the programme out of context, BRS social media handles trolled the minister.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the minister said that the “trolls were harassing her mentally and giving her sleepless nights”. A teary-eyed Surekha said that she is being subjected to trolling which she couldn’t even share publicly.

Alleging that the BRS was targeting her with its paid online trolls, she demanded that pink party working president KT Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao tender an apology to her.

“KTR if this is repeated, we will strip you and chase you down,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao, responding to the controversy, apologised for the inconvenience caused to Surekha.

“Respecting women is our responsibility. No one will tolerate showing disrespect towards them. In this regard, the BRS party and I personally will not spare such behaviour. I am sorry for the inconvenience caused to you @IKondaSurekha. I strongly condemn such misbehaviour on the social media platforms. I request everyone to act responsibly on social media,” Harish Rao tweeted.