Telangana: Khairatabad RTO makes Rs 47 lakh from auctioning fancy numbers

HYDERABAD: The Central Zone RTO in Khairatabad has generated a total revenue of up to Rs 47.12 lakh from auctioning the special category numbers in the 09 B (second) and 09 C (third) series, popularly known as fancy numbers.

In a record, the five Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) in the city recorded a revenue of Rs 124.2 crore from the vehicle registration of special category numbers in the year 2023–24. The highest bidder at the auction was Prime Source Global Services Pvt Ltd, which paid Rs 21.6 lakh for the number ‘TS 09 GD 9999’, registered with the Khairatabad RTO.