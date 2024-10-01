Thousands of jobs up for grabs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In order to address the unemployment problem in the state, the government is undertaking a recruitment drive on a war footing to fill vacant jobs. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC), Police Recruitment Board, Medical and Health Recruitment Board and other similar bodies will simultaneously launch recruitment process.

While the previous BRS government filled 7,857 teacher posts in 10 years, the Congress, which came to power 10 months ago, has conducted a mega DSC 2024 and is all set to give appointment letters to 11,062 teachers.

In the past 15 days, the Medical and Health Recruitment Board has issued three notifications for filling 3,967 posts including 1,284 lab technicians, staff nurses and 633 pharmacists.

The results pending since December 2022 for filling 7,094 staff nurse posts were released by the Congress and the appointment letters were hand over to the candidates selected.

The results for filling of 16,929 constable posts, pending since 2022, were declared after the Congress came to power and the appointment letters were given to the candidates.

Meanwhile, the process of filling of about 17,341 posts is at various stages by the TGSPSC. Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to 687 AEEs in the Irrigation department. The TGSPSC has announced the Group-IV results pending for a long time. The process of verification of certificates for the recruitment for 8,180 Group-IV posts is going on.

The results of 581 hostel welfare officer posts and 53 divisional accounts officer posts in the different welfare departments have been released.

The Group I exam, marred by paper leaks in the past, was cancelled as soon as the new government came to power. A fresh notification has been issued for the recruitment of 563 posts. Group I Prelims was conducted on June 9. Arrangements are being made for conducting the Mains from October 21 to 27.

An official said, “The aspirations of the unemployed are being fulfilled. Since the new government assumed power, all the obstacles in declaring pending results have been removed and appointment letters are being handed over to the candidates selected.”