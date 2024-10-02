B-Pharmacy student gang-raped in Warangal; accused arrested following investigation

WARANGAL: A shocking incident of gang rape has come to light in Warangal city, where a B-Pharmacy student was abducted from her hostel and taken to a lodge near the Inthezargunj police station.

The victim’s mother approached the Warangal Police Commissioner, Ambar Kishor Jha, on Tuesday night to report the crime. The Commissioner promptly instructed Warangal ACP B. Nandiram Naik and Inthezargunj Inspector Shiva Kumar to register a case against the culprits and initiate an investigation.

The incident, which occurred 15 days ago, only surfaced after the victim revealed the ordeal to her mother following her examinations. According to ACP B. Nandiram Naik, the victim, a B-Pharmacy student at a private college in Bollikunta village, was forced by two engineering students, who study at a private engineering college in Narsampet, Warangal district, to accompany them to a lodge.

"One of the accused, who is acquainted with the victim, went to her hostel in Bollikunta on October 15th. Despite her protests, the men forced her into their car and took her to a lodge in Warangal," said ACP B. Nandiram Naik. At the lodge, the culprits allegedly forced the girl to consume alcohol before they gang-raped her.

The victim, who resides in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, disclosed the incident to her mother after returning to her village. Her mother immediately lodged a complaint with the Warangal Commissioner of Police.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police visited the lodge, collected CCTV footage, and obtained the culprits' Aadhar card details from the lodge. Using this evidence, the police identified the main accused and took them into custody. "A search operation has been deployed to apprehend the absconding culprits," confirmed Inthezargunj Inspector Shiva Kumar.

The police investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.