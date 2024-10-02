BJP ends hunger strike, accuses Telangana CM of neglecting farmers' loan waivers

HYDERABAD: BJP’s 24-hour hunger strike demanding the implementation of all the promises made by the Congress government for farmers came to an end on Tuesday.

Party MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders who took part in the ‘deeksha’ called off their strike by accepting lemon juice offered by party state incharge Abhay Patil, BJP leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheswar Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Eatala Rajender demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should resign after the Telangana High Court read him the riot act on demolitions by HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Describing the chief minister as a sadist, he accused the government of not waiving crop loans of all farmers. He said there were lakhs of farmers who were not covered under the loan waiver scheme. He warned the Congress that if it does not cover all farmers, it would face their wrath the way the BRS did in the last Assembly elections.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind lashed out at the Congress for following the line the BRS had adopted during the last one decade. He said that KCR is over 75 and he will have to exit from politics sooner than later.

He slammed Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the minister too became aged and was speaking what came to his mind.

Maheswar Reddy took a strong exception to Tummala’s accusation that BJP had given false promises to farmers.

Stating that the accusation applied more to the Congress than the BJP, he alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Redy conveniently forgot his promise of loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa and Rs 500 bonus over and above the MSP per quintal of rice.