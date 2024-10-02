BRS leadership urged to apologise after online trolling of Minister Konda Surekha

HYDERABAD: Condemning the vicious trolling of Minister Konda Surekha by social media activists associated with the BRS, BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday demanded that the pink party leadership take responsibility and tender a public apology.

At a recent programme in Medak, Surekha, who is also the district in-charge minister, had been presented a garland by the MP. Following this, online trolls viciously targeted the minister, leading her to have an emotional breakdown.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the MP revealed that details of the accounts involved in the trolling had been collected and would be given to the cybercrime police along with a formal complaint.

Expressing regret over the incident, he referred to Surekha as his “sister” and said that he would stand by her as a younger brother until those responsible are held accountable.

He demanded a public apology from senior BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. The MP alleged that the trolling was done by people paid by the BRS.

Raghunandan Rao also criticised Harish Rao, stating that a mere tweet was insufficient and demanded a formal apology.

The MP alleged that the BRS, after suffering a humiliating defeat in successive elections, was paying trolls to post false and defamatory content on social media.

He warned BRS supporters to refrain from spreading fake news and cautioned Rama Rao that such actions against women leaders could have consequences for the BRS in the future.