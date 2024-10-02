Displaced residents accuse BRS of double standards in handling evictions

SIDDIPET: With the opposition BRS choosing to be on the offensive against HYDRAA demolitions and Musi project, persons displaced by the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma projects criticised the “hypocritical stance” of pink party leaders. “Why is BRS adopting double standards? Why did the pink party do injustice when it was in power? Now, BRS leaders are standing by those being shifted from Musi riverbanks,” they said.

Recently, when the Congress government proposed evacuating those living on the banks of the Musi river, the BRS invited the dwellers to its office. Responding to this, the oustees said they were angry at BRS leaders for not showing the same love to them when their lives were turned upside down.