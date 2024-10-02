Five killed, three injured as car overturns on NH 44 near Mekalagandi

ADILABAD: Five members of a family died while three other members sustained injuries after a car overturned on NH 44 near Mekalagandi in Gudithanoor mandal around Tuesday midnight.

The victims were identified as Sk Moizuddin (67), the driver of the car, Khaja Moinuddin (42), his sons Md Fariduddin (14), Md Usmanuddin (8), and Syed Mohammed Ali (5). Meanwhile, three others — Syed Ayesha Afrin, Md. Shajiduddin, and Fathima — sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

The family of eight members had gone to Bhainsa to bring back Moizouddin’s grandson.

While returning, near Mekalagandi, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit the divider and overturned, skidding several metres. Four of them died on spot while and one succumbed to injuries during treatment.