Petitioners demand retest for Telangana Group-1 prelims over 14 erroneous questions

HYDERABAD: Demanding the Telangana High Court order the TGPSC to reconduct the Group-1 preliminary exam, petitioners Tuesday recalled before Justice Pulla Karthik, the presiding judge, an instance in undivided APwhere the then AP Public Service Commission issued incorrect questions following which the Supreme Court directed the commission to delete the erroneous questions and revise the merit list.

The petitioners sought holding the examination again, claiming that there were 14 erroneous questions in the recently held examination.

The petitioners argued that despite these wrong questions, TGPSC proceeded to release the answer key, depriving many candidates, including the petitioners, of a fair chance to qualify for the Group-1 Mains.

The TGPSC has been facing flak for relying on information from Wikipedia, an editable and unreliable source, to frame some of the questions, the petitioners said.

Focusing on seven of the 14 disputed questions, G Shiva highlighted ambiguities in questions related to the financial status of SCs, Muharram, Ratna Panchalika, the Maha Sanghika Centre, environmental issues, and the Qutub Minar. Senior counsel alleged that TGPSC lacked consistency in selecting the correct answers, as they reportedly switched sources between Telugu Academy and other agencies, leading to confusion and inaccuracies.

The petitioners urged a swift resolution before the Group-1 Mains examination is held on October 21, 2024. This examination, coming after a 13-year gap, has been eagerly awaited by thousands of aspirants, they said, stressing the need for transparency and fairness from TGPSC.