Sircilla textile park to halt operations amidst financial struggles

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Due to ongoing crises and significant losses in the textile sector, the Sircilla Textile Park Cloth Manufacturers Association has announced shutting down of operations from October 6. This decision was made during a general body meeting held on Tuesday.

Currently, 70 textile units in the Baddenapalli area of Sircilla are struggling to cope with high electricity costs and lack of marketing facilities.

Association president Annaldas Anil Kumar expressed concern that the rising electricity charges, currently at Rs 8 per unit, along with increased raw material prices and inadequate marketing facilities, have pushed the industry into a crisis. Cloth worth nearly Rs 80 crore has piled up in the textile park.

During the BRS rule, a power subsidy of Rs 15 crore was granted from 2015 to 2020, which helped the industry stabilise. However, now unable to continue operations without any support, the textile park has decided to shut down operations.

Association secretary Ankarapu Kiran said: “In Bhiwandi of Maharashtra, the government charges only Rs 2 per unit for electricity, providing support to the industry. As a result of the Sircilla announcement, as many as 1,000 workers, many of whom are skilled labourers from various states, are facing unemployment. The announcement has created a state of uncertainty and concern among the industry workers.