Telangana minister links KTR to Samantha's divorce, gets defamation notice; 'Keep my name out', says actor

This came after Surekha linked KTR to the separation of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya and alleged that the BRS leader used to tap the phones of the actresses and blackmail them.

Speaking to the media, Surekha said, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni condemning the remarks.

Nagarjuna, who is the father of Naga Chaitanya, said that Surekha should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents and urged her to respect the privacy of others.

"I strongly condemn the comments of the Minister, Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a post on X.

Similarly, BRS leader Harish Rao took to X and demanded an apology from the minister. "I condemn the derogatory statements made by Minister Konda Surekha Garu and demand an unconditional apology," he said.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married in October 2017.

They announced their separation four years later, via a joint statement on social media in October 2021.