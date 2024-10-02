Telangana minister links KTR to Samantha's divorce, gets defamation notice; 'Keep my name out', says actor

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has sent a defamation notice to Telangana minister Konda Surekha over her controversial remarks, linking him behind the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
In the legal notice, KTR stated that Surekha made the comments to "tarnish" his image and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the statements made. BRS also condemned the remarks in a post on X and refuted the allegations of phone tapping made by Surekha.
"In the legal notice, KTR stated that Konda Surekha Addagolu made the comments by taking the names of Samantha-Nagachaitanya only with the aim of tarnishing his image. Surekha is using her name for political purposes only with a political party. Konda Surekha, as a minister, is misused her position," the post read.
Meanwhile, Samantha took to Instagram to respond to Surekha's remarks, posting that her divorce was "mutual consent and amicable" and there was no political conspiracy involved. The actor also requested people to stop speculating about her divorce.
"To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength," the statement read.
"My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," Samantha added.
This came after Surekha linked KTR to the separation of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya and alleged that the BRS leader used to tap the phones of the actresses and blackmail them.
Speaking to the media, Surekha said, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."
Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni condemning the remarks.
Nagarjuna, who is the father of Naga Chaitanya, said that Surekha should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents and urged her to respect the privacy of others.
"I strongly condemn the comments of the Minister, Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," Nagarjuna said in a post on X.
Similarly, BRS leader Harish Rao took to X and demanded an apology from the minister. "I condemn the derogatory statements made by Minister Konda Surekha Garu and demand an unconditional apology," he said.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married in October 2017.
They announced their separation four years later, via a joint statement on social media in October 2021.