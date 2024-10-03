Assistant registrar of Kakatiya University in Telangana suspended for ‘misconduct’

WARANGAL: The assistant registrar of Kakatiya University (KU), P Ashok Babu, was suspended on Wednesday following allegations of indiscipline and misconduct. The order was issued by KU registrar Prof P Malla Reddy on directions of in-charge vice-chancellor (V-C) Vakati Karuna.

During a boundary survey at KU, Ashok allegedly made inflammatory and derogatory remarks about the university and government officials in various WhatsApp groups. He also reportedly obstructed university officials and created a nuisance. “This behaviour is highly objectionable and encourages other encroachers. Furthermore, his house, which is in his wife Sumalatha’s name, is located in Survey No 235 and not in Survey No 229, as claimed by him. Although his house is physically located in Survey No 229, which belongs to KU, he deliberately disseminated false information and created a nuisance in collusion with other encroachers,” the management said.

Additionally, Ashok instigated other encroachers against the university and government survey, they added.

This apart, the assistant registrar was involved in an argument with the Prof Malla Reddy during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the campus on Wednesday.