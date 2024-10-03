Hollow guarantees: Congress’s pattern of unfulfilled promises

Failure to deliver raises concerns on credibility

Rahul Gandhi went a step further, promising that the six guarantees would be codified into law in the first Cabinet meeting if the Congress was voted to power. He vowed that a legal framework would be put in place to make these guarantees binding. Yet, 10 months into the Congress’ rule, the promised law has not materialised, despite multiple Cabinet meetings and two Assembly sessions. This failure to deliver raises serious concerns about the credibility of similar guarantees being made by the Congress in other states.

Under the Mahalaxmi guarantee in Telangana, women were promised Rs 2,500 per month. However, no payments have been made under this scheme to date. Similarly, the Rythu Bharosa guarantee promised Rs 15,000 per acre annually to farmers and tenant farmers, along with Rs 12,000 per year for agricultural labourers. The party also pledged a bonus of Rs 500 per year for 10 varieties of crops. Yet, the investment support scheme under Rythu Bharosa has not been launched. To make matters worse, the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme from

KCR’s government, which offered Rs 10,000 to farmers, was discontinued. As a result, farmers received no support for the Kharif season, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

The Gruha Jyoti guarantee, which promised 200 units of free electricity to every household, has also floundered. The scheme has failed to reach all below poverty line (BPL) families and over 90 lakh white ration card-holders, leaving many disappointed.

Meanwhile, the Indiramma Indlu guarantee, which promised 250 square yards of land to Telangana movement fighters and Rs 5 lakh for those without homes, remains unlaunched 10 months into Congress’s tenure.

The Yuva Vikasam guarantee, which promised the Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students, is yet to be implemented. Furthermore, the promised Telangana International Schools in every mandal are nowhere in sight. Under the Cheyutha guarantee, the Congress pledged Rs 4,000 monthly pensions for senior citizens. However, not only has this scheme not been launched, even the existing Rs 2,000 pension from the BRS government has been inconsistently distributed.

A major point of disillusionment has been the failure of the farm loan waiver, which the Congress had promised to complete by December 9, 2023. Despite this promise, loans for 22 lakh farmers remain unwaived, leading to growing frustration in the farming community. Tragically, there have even been instances of farmers taking their own lives due to financial stress.

The Congress also promised to provide government jobs to two lakh people within a year but has not completed a single recruitment drive during its 10-month tenure.

Similar failures have occurred in Karnataka, where the Congress’s five guarantees have been poorly implemented, leaving many people without the promised benefits. For instance, the Annadhatha scheme, which promised support to everyone, excluded many beneficiaries due to restrictive conditions. The Yuvanidhi scheme, meant to provide stipends for unemployed youth, has similarly failed to deliver.