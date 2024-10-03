Ignoring assurances of Telangana govt, GO 317 ‘victims’ stage protest at Gandhi Bhavan

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday assured justice to those affected by GO 317, which was issued by the previous BRS government to introduce zonal system in the allocation of jobs and transfers.

The duo interacted with the representatives of affected employees at Gandhi Bhavan. However, the employees were disappointed with the outcome of the meeting and staged a dharna in front of the Congress state unit headquarters.

During their interaction with the agitating employees, Mahesh Kumar said that the Congress government would address the employees’ issues one after another.

While stating that the newly recruited teachers would not have to undergo such ordeal, the TPCC president said that the government would not stifle the peaceful protests of employees. He said that the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, is on the job and it will try to solve the issue at the earliest.

Finding fault with the previous government for issuing GO 317, Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BRS is now criticising the Congress government.

He said that the Cabinet sub-committee has been studying various aspects of the possibility of scrapping GO 317, and said that the committee meetings were deferred due to various reasons.