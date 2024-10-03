Minister Konda Surekha links BRS's KTR to Samantha-Chay divorce, kicks up row

HYDERABAD: Two days after breaking down over being trolled on social media, allegedly by people linked to the BRS, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday found herself embroiled in another controversy after linking pink party working president KT Rama Rao to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Her remarks, which included accusing Rama Rao of blackmailing and tapping the phones of Tollywood actors, invited sharp criticism from various quarters.

Strongly reacting to the remarks, Samantha asserted that her divorce was amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. Could you [Surekha] please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to do so,” she said.

“I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister,” the actor said.

Similarly, Chaitanya took to X to share that their divorce was a mutual decision considering the difference in their life goals. “However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossip on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family. Today, the claim made by Konda Surekha garu is not only false but also absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful,” he said in the post.

Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, also criticised the remarks and urged the minister to withdraw them. “Do not use the lives of popular film personalities, who stay away from politics, to criticise your opponents. Please respect fellow citizens’ privacy. Your allegations against my family, being a responsible minister and woman, are completely irresponsible, and false,” he posted on X.

KTR sends legal notice, gives Surekha 24 hours to apologise

Meanwhile, Rama Rao took the legal route and sent a notice to the minister over her “baseless and defamatory statements”. In the notice, he condemned the allegations made by Surekha, including claims about phone tapping and comments linking him to the divorce of the actor couple. The Sircilla MLA demanded that the minister immediately retract her comments and issue a public apology.

The former minister also threatened to file a defamation suit if Surekha failed to tender an apology within 24 hours.