Ravi to KCR: Stop BRS men from speaking against demolitions

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Wednesday urged BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to break his silence and ask his party cadre to refrain from speaking against removal of illegal structures built in FTL and buffer zones of water bodies.

In an open letter to the former CM, the Nagarkurnool MP appealed to Rao to speak up in his own interest and to act as a constructive Opposition.

Ravi said that the BRS should have offered constructive feedback and advice on the long-pending issue of repeated flooding in Hyderabad during monsoons. However, it was disappointing to witness the targeted attacks on the “future of Telangana” by BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, he said.

Stating that the Congress government has taken up the responsibility of protecting the water bodies with an intention to prevent flooding, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Musi Riverfront Development Project to make provisions for the wellbeing and safety of the citizens.

“Purification of Musi is being done in the interest of the people, especially those living in the Old City,” he said.

“Both the projects are being implemented with utmost care, with expert advice and by employing extensive surveys. The government of Telangana has taken the first step towards what is going to be a long journey that is crucial for the development of Hyderabad,” he added.

Reminding Chandrasekhar Rao of his comments to act sternly against illegal encroachments on nalas and waterbodies, he asked: “Did you not mention time and again that infrastructure is essential for increasing economic progress and reducing poverty? Did you not mention more than once that the government plans to construct 42 km long six-lane road from east to west on Musi back in 2015?”

Giving a detailed account of various river rejuvenation programmes adopted across the world, he also wondered: “When these river purification and restoration projects showcase the power of sustained efforts in improving the environment, economy and public health, along with fostering international cooperation and sustainable urban development, why not Musi river be purified and restored too?”