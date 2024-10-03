Telangana: Decked up, women reach temples in tri-cities for first day of Bathukamma

WARANGAL: Hundreds of women, dressed in their finest traditional attire, filled the streets and temples across the Kazipet-Hanamkonda-Warangal tri-cities, carrying flowers on the first day of the nine-day Bathukamma festival.

Each day of the festival, families come together to arrange the flowers into a Bathukamma, a beautiful floral arrangement. Flowers such as celosia, cassia, marigold, chrysanthemum and blooms from plants like pumpkin and luffa are traditionally used, their natural colours enhancing the celebration. The act of making a Bathukamma becomes a collective family effort, with everyone contributing.

On Wednesday evening, the streets were alive with women carrying intricately arranged flower plates of varying sizes, adorned with incense sticks. Dressed impeccably for the occasion, they made their way through the city’s historic temples in a vivid display of cultural pride.

The Warangal city police ensured the smooth flow of the festivities by closing roads leading to the iconic Padmakshi, Thousand Pillar and Bhadrakali temples. The historic temples were illuminated with colourful lights, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Only women were permitted on these streets, as vehicular movement was restricted to accommodate the large gatherings.

Bathukamma celebrations continue for nine days, concluding the day before Dasara. Each evening, women gather in the streets and temples to sing and dance in rhythmic praise of Goddess Durga.

Vemulawada temple gears up for Navaratri

Rajanna-Sircilla: Executive Officer of the Sri Raja Rajaeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada K Vinod Reddy announced that all arrangements were in place for the Navaratri celebrations from Thursday.