Telangana HC bail Nizampet civic body chief in HYDRAA case

HYDERABAD: Justice J Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Papannagari Rama Krishna Rao, Nizampet municipal commissioner, who faces charges of issuing building permissions in the buffer zone of Errakunta in Pragathi Nagar.

Krishna Rao was booked in connection with Crime No. 41 of 2024, registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad Police based on a complaint by HYDRAA.

While granting bail, the court imposed several conditions on Krishna Rao who was told to surrender before the Station House Officer of EOW, Cyberabad, within two weeks. Upon surrender, Krishna Rao will be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000, along with two sureties of the same amount. He must also report to the police station every Saturday between 11 am and 4 pm for a period of eight weeks or until the filing of the chargesheet. Krishna Rao was also directed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and adhere to the conditions specified under Section 482(2) of the BNSS-2023.

The prosecution alleged that Krishna Rao, granted building permissions without following due process, leading to illegal constructions on government land within the buffer zone of Errakunta and did not revoke them despite reminders.