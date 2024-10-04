Deputy CM Bhatti invites Japanese firms to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government has set a target of generating 20,000 MW green energy by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, invited the Japanese industrialists to invest in the semiconductor industry of the state.

As part of his Japan visit, the minister on Thursday visited and interacted with the management of the semiconductor company ROHM, located near Kyoto city.

Asserting that Telangana is developing rapidly and semiconductors are essential for various sectors, Vikramarka invited ROHM to establish a semiconductor unit in Telangana either independently or in partnership.

Senior officials of ROHM, through virtual reality, demonstrated their production processes to the deputy CM. They disclosed that the company has already been operating in three locations in India.

Given the conducive environment provided by the Telangana government for industrial development, they are working towards setting up a company in the state, they added.

Later, the minister visited the office of Panasonic Inc where the company’s president Nabi Nakanishi briefed him about the supply of batteries for EV vehicles worldwide.

Emphasising that Telangana was planning to increase the number of EV vehicles and has resolved to replace ICD buses used by the TGRTC with EVs, Vikramarka invited the company to set up a plant in the state.

Meets Buddist monk

On Thursday morning, the deputy CM, along with senior officials, visited the Toji Buddhist temple near Kyoto city, where they received blessings from a Buddhist monk. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary (Energy) Ronald Ross, SCCL CMD N Balaram and officers from the Indian Embassy in Japan Chandru, Bansal and Kamalesh accompanied the Vikramarka.