'Every family affected by Musi project will be resettled': Telangana IT min

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu On Thursday reiterated that he will ensure that none of the poor are affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The minister spoke to representatives of more than 20 NGOs and other associations who met him at the MCR HRD Institute of Telangana to express their views. TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud was also present on the occasion.

“Everyone’s ideas and suggestions will be respected regarding the Musi project. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had already instructed authorities not to act unilaterally, without considering public opinion. Those who have built houses in the Musi riverbed will be resettled. There is no intention of sending anyone onto the road,” he said.

“There is a concern that if a huge flood of more than one lakh cusecs occurs in Musi, there will be loss of life and property,” he said.

“The government is responsible for revival of Musi and preservation of ancient temples and cultural symbols on both sides of the river. Once the beautification project is completed, the entire river basin will become a tourist centre. Thousands of locals will get employment,” he said.