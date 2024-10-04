Rape-accused Tollywood choreographer Jani gets bail to attend National Film awards

HYDERABAD: A Rangareddy court on Thursday granted four-day interim bail to Tollywood choreographer Shaikh Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, who was arrested over allegations of rape and criminal intimidation.

He sought bail to attend the National Awards ceremony in the coming week.

After hearing the arguments of Jani’s counsel, the court granted him bail from October 6 to 10, directing him to appear before the court on the morning of October 10.

Jani was recently conferred a national award for choreographing the song Megam Karukkatha, for the 2022 Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, starring actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

The choreographer has been accused of raping and criminally intimidating his female assistant choreographer on multiple occasions since she was a minor. The survivor, now 21, alleged that Jani first raped her in 2020 in a Mumbai hotel room when she was 16.

He allegedly threatened her to remain silent about the incident and warned her that she would lose her job if she spoke up. He was arrested in Goa on September 19 and brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.