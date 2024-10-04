Telangana among top three in talent absorption, retention: Report

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been placed third among Indian states in terms of talent absorption, retention and growth, according to a report released by Bengaluru-based staff solution company Xpheno.

The research, spread over 12 months ending September 2024, put the state’s Positive Talent Balance (PTB) closely behind Karnataka and Haryana. Only nine states met the PTB criteria.

As per the report, Telangana has tripled its net talent balance, recording a PTB of 20,200, with 61,600 white-collar professionals in the state leading to talent loss of 41,400 individuals to other Indian states.

The state’s active white-collar talent base now stands at 41.8 lakh, with 50 per cent having a minimum of one year of working experience, added the report.

State capital Hyderabad was still the most preferred location in the state, with the report placing 18.7 lakh experienced white-collar talent pool. It continues to attract both domestic and international enterprises.

The report added that inbound talent interest was still high, with 21 lakh jobseekers from across India showing their preference for Telangana, including around 4,40,000 jobseekers from Bangalore alone.

As per the report, Telangana has nearly tripled its PTB in the last year alone with the tech sector leading employment opportunities engaging 35 per cent (7.54 lakh people) of the state’s white-collar talent pool.

The state continues to produce one lakh engineers annually, added the report. Tech is followed by other sectors such as business consulting, BFSI, pharma, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, the report stated that women constitute 54 per cent - 56 per cent of the total talent pool, accounting for more than half.

“Through strategic investments in infrastructure, progressive policies, and targeted business incentives, Telangana is now on a fast track to becoming a global talent brand and force to reckon with,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.