Telangana HC allows BJP leader to celebrate Bathukamma at Charminar

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted permission to BJP State Mahila Morcha president V Shilpa Reddy, to celebrate Bathukamma near the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the Charminar on Friday, provided the event is restricted to 100 participants and is held between 4 pm and 6 pm.

The court also directed the ACP, Charminar, to allow the celebration under strict conditions. The use of DJ music is prohibited, and the court has ordered that no political speeches should be delivered during the event. Additionally, no VIPs are to be invited to the Bathukamma celebration.

The judge was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Shilpa Reddy challenging the decision of the ACP, Charminar, to reject her request to celebrate Bathukamma at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.