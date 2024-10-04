Telangana seventh state to have AMR action plan

HYDERABAD: Telangana became the seventh state in the nation to have the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Action Plan.

It was launched by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha at the three-day G-SPARC 2024, Global South Conference on Infection Prevention, Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship, which began on Thursday.

While speaking at the inaugural event, the health minister announced that the AMR action plan will be implemented effectively to address the silent pandemic of AMR in the state.

Stakeholders from various fields and disciplines, including health, academia and administration unequivocally urged for an urgent need to control the threat of AMR to public health.

Dr Anuj Sharma from the WHO India Office said, “We all must collaborate to strengthen the AMR Action plan”.