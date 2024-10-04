Telangana: Two more arrested in B. Pharma girl rape case

HANAMKONDA: Intezargunj police in Warangal city on Thursday confirmed the arrest of two more persons who are accused of raping a B. Pharma student in a lodge. It may be recalled that another accused was nabbed on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused were being interrogated. On September 15, one of the accused went to the survivor’s hostel and reportedly abducted her with the assistance of another suspect. Later, they took her to a lodge, where they coerced her into consuming liquor before raping her, the police said.

The incident came to light after the mother of the survivor approached the Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha late on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. The complaint said that the survivor revealed the ordeal to her after she returned home from her hostel after completing her exams.

According to sources, following the complaint, the survivor was sent for medical tests while the police formed two teams to nab the accused. CCTV footage of the lodge helped the police identify the accused, the sources added. The accused were yet to produced in court.

Details of the accused will be released after all the evidence is gathered and due procedure is followed, said Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik.