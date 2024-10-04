Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Telangana HC grants conditional bail to second accused Sunil Yadav

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court granted conditional bail to Yadati Sunil Yadav, second accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, on Thursday.

The court ordered Yadav’s release upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000, along with two sureties of the same amount, to the satisfaction of the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases in Hyderabad.

As part of the bail conditions, Yadav must report to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pulivendula Police Station in Kadapa district every Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm. He is also prohibited from interfering, directly or indirectly, with the ongoing trial.

Additionally, Yadav has been ordered to surrender his passport, if he holds one, and is barred from leaving the country without the court's permission.

The court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the late Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the right to seek cancellation of Yadav’s bail if he is found interfering with the trial or threatening any witnesses.

Yadav has been directed to fully cooperate with the trial court to ensure the smooth progression of the proceedings.