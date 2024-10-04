'Won’t allow Pharma City in Zaheerabad': Senior BRS leader Harish

SANGAREDDY: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the pink party will do everything in its powers to prevent establishment of a pharma city in Zaheerabad.

While interacting with the farmers, he said: “We will not allow the establishment of pharma clusters in the fertile lands of farmers. We are ready to stand in the way of bulldozers, if required.”

Advising the farmers against surrendering their fertile lands and not to sign any papers, Harish said: “On one hand, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy talks about cleaning the Musi river. On the other, he is trying to pollute the Manjeera river by establishing pharma industries in the Manjeera catchment area.”