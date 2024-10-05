CM: Stadium at Gachibowli best for sports varsity

HYDERABAD: As part of its new Sports Policy, the state government has decided to set up Young India Physical Education and Sports University at Gachibowli stadium. The proposed university will be run in PPP mode. A separate Sports Board too will be started.

At a review on the proposed Sports Policy here on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Sports University would be run like an autonomous university.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare a draft Sports Policy to bring international recognition to the state in sports. The policy should keep the 2036 Olympics in mind, the chief minister told the officials.

The chief minister also discussed with the officials the policies in force in other counties and states to encourage talented sportspersons.

The meeting decided to start 14 courses in the proposed Sports University. These 14 courses are: Cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, athletics, gymnastics and aquatics. As all the facilities were readily available at Gachibowli stadium, which is located in 70 acres, the Sports University should function from there, the chief minister said to officials. All the available stadiums and other playgrounds in Hyderabad would be affiliated to the sports hub at Gachibowli.

LB Stadium, Hakimpet sports school, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor stadium, Saroornagar indoor stadium and others should be brought under one umbrella, the chief minister said in his instructions to the officials.

The proposed Sports Policy should address all the issues being faced by the prospecting sportspersons, the chief minister said. The coaches required for the university should be identified from across the globe and should be employed here, the chief minister said. For this, the State government should sign MoUs with various sports universities across the globe, the chief minister said.

The Sports Policy should also focus on the incentives, including providing government jobs, that would be offered to sportspersons who win medals in various events, Revanth said.

The chief minister suggested certain changes to the draft policy after the officials made a PowerPoint presentation.