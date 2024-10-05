Ryots demand Rs 500 bonus for all paddy varieties

JAGTIAL: Hundreds of Raithu Aikya Vedika members on Friday gathered in front of the collectorate in Jagtial and staged a protest, demanding the implementation of the promises.

They demanded a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for all varieties of paddy without any restrictions and crop loan waiver for all farmers.

Delegation leader Pannala Tirupathi Reddy said the previous BRS government neglected the farmers, so, they supported the Congress to form government in the state.

However, the Congress government is also doing the same thing and not fulfilling the promises they made during the elections.

He alleged that the government implemented the loan waiver scheme for a few farmers and neglected the remaining ones.

District Raithu Aikya Vedika president Nalla Ramesh Reddy said that the crop season is concluding and the Raith Bharosa is yet to be credited in farmers’ accounts. If the government does not implement the promises, the protests will be intensified statewide, the farmers warned. Meanwhile, to avoid untoward incidents, police set up barricades and deployed police force at collectorate.