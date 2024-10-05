Telangana Horror: Woman burnt alive over suspicion of sorcery

MEDAK: In a blood-chilling act, a 50-year-old woman, D Muttavva, was burnt alive by some villagers of Katriyal in Ramayampet mandal in Medak district on Thursday night, suspecting that she was practising black magic. This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Inugurthi mandal of Mahabubabad district.

Police have so far detained five of the six persons who were responsible for the murder. Cops said that after a child fell ill in the village in Medak district recently, six people from the area committed the crime.

The villagers alleged that the child fell ill due to Muttavva (50) performing black magic. According to the Ramayampet circle inspector, on Thursday night, Pochavva, Radha, Latha, Lakshmi, Murali, Ramaswami, Ravi and some others dragged Muttavva out of her house around 10 pm in Katriyal village.

They beat her up severely even when she was pleading her innocence. In the process, Muttavva collapsed due to head injury.

Not satisfied, the villagers then poured petrol and set her on fire.

The villagers also assaulted her son Ravi who tried to save her. The Ramayampet police, learning about the incident, rushed to the village and moved Muttavva to the Ramayampet government hospital for treatment but she died shortly after admission.