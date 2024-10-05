Trusted friend turns out to be B.Pharma student’s rapist

WARANGAL: Warangal police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly raping a B.Pharmacy student on 15 September in a hotel room in the town.

According to Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik, one T Shiva Raju Kumar, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and his two friends Mani Deep and K Vivek raped the student.

Shiva Raju Kumar, a B.Tech second-year student of a private engineering college in Laknepally village of Narsampet mandal in Warangal district, and K Mani Deep, a resident of Godavarikhani in Mancherial district, are friends while Vivek is Mani Deep’s junior.

Shiva Raju Kumar had befriended the B.Pharmacy student about three years ago. They had been in touch with each other over the phone, police said. Lately, Shiva Raju Kumar asked her to marry him but she rejected his proposition and said she preferred to remain his friend, cops added.

According to police, Shiva Raju Kumar, who became angry with her, decided to rape her along with his two friends to teach her a lesson. They came up with a plan and accordingly, Shiva Raju Kumar asked the girl out for lunch. The unsuspecting girl consented.