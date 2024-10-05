Trusted friend turns out to be B.Pharma student’s rapist

WARANGAL: Warangal police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly raping a B.Pharmacy student on 15 September in a hotel room in the town.
According to Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik, one T Shiva Raju Kumar, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and his two friends Mani Deep and K Vivek raped the student.
Shiva Raju Kumar, a B.Tech second-year student of a private engineering college in Laknepally village of Narsampet mandal in Warangal district, and K Mani Deep, a resident of Godavarikhani in Mancherial district, are friends while Vivek is Mani Deep’s junior.
Shiva Raju Kumar had befriended the B.Pharmacy student about three years ago. They had been in touch with each other over the phone, police said. Lately, Shiva Raju Kumar asked her to marry him but she rejected his proposition and said she preferred to remain his friend, cops added.
According to police, Shiva Raju Kumar, who became angry with her, decided to rape her along with his two friends to teach her a lesson. They came up with a plan and accordingly, Shiva Raju Kumar asked the girl out for lunch. The unsuspecting girl consented.
Shiva Raju Kumar along with his two friends went to her college in Bollikunta village and called her. The girl, after coming out of her college, noticed two others waiting in the car and refused to go with them. Shiva Raju Kumar then forced her into the car and headed for Warangal. On the way, they threatened her that if she did not go with them, they would kill her and throw her body on the railway tracks.
Scared of the three youths, she went with them. They then took her to the Pochamma Maidan area, where they bought three beers.
They then went to a hotel on Warangal Railway Station Road after consuming beer. After checking into the hotel room, they raped her, the police said.
The girl began shouting for help, which alerted the hotel staff who asked all of them to vacate the room immediately. First the three youths left the hotel and then the girl left separately. Before leaving, the three youths warned her against reporting the incident to anyone, police said.
The girl managed to pull herself together and after examinations, went home to Hanuman Nagar in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and reported the incident to her mother. Her mother then lodged a complaint with Inthezargunj police station in Warangal. Inspector M Shiva Kumar arrested the three persons and produced them in the court.