AIMIM delegation meets Hyderabad police commissioner, demands arrest of Yati Narsinghanand

HYDERABAD: An AIMIM delegation led by party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday met Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand demanding the arrest of hardline preacher Yati Narsinghanand for using derogatory language against Prophet Muhammad, in Ghaziabad, UP on September 29.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Owaisi said, “Today, we met CV Anand and gave a representation against Yati Narsinghanand, priest of Dasna temple, Ghaziabad. In a speech, he has used derogatory, obnoxious and highly condemnable language against Prophet Muhammad. Narsinghanand has already been arrested earlier for making hate speeches and one of his bail conditions is that he does not utter such rubbish again.”

He demanded that Narsinghanand’s bail be cancelled and he should be arrested.

“We also gave a copy of the orders of the SC division bench that made it clear that suo moto action should be taken against someone delivering hate speech. The SC has also made it clear that any hesitation to act in accordance with this will be viewed as contempt of the court and appropriate action will be taken against the officers,” Owaisi said.

The MP said that the police commissioner issued orders to the cybercrimes cell to register a case.