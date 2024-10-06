AIMIM delegation meets Hyderabad police commissioner, demands arrest of Yati Narsinghanand

HYDERABAD: An AIMIM delegation led by party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday met Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand demanding the arrest of hardline preacher Yati Narsinghanand for using derogatory language against Prophet Muhammad, in Ghaziabad, UP on September 29.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Owaisi said, “Today, we met CV Anand and gave a representation against Yati Narsinghanand, priest of Dasna temple, Ghaziabad. In a speech, he has used derogatory, obnoxious and highly condemnable language against Prophet Muhammad. Narsinghanand has already been arrested earlier for making hate speeches and one of his bail conditions is that he does not utter such rubbish again.”
He demanded that Narsinghanand’s bail be cancelled and he should be arrested.
“We also gave a copy of the orders of the SC division bench that made it clear that suo moto action should be taken against someone delivering hate speech. The SC has also made it clear that any hesitation to act in accordance with this will be viewed as contempt of the court and appropriate action will be taken against the officers,” Owaisi said.
The MP said that the police commissioner issued orders to the cybercrimes cell to register a case.
“We have asked CP to form a team and arrest this person. We have also requested him to issue orders to social media platforms to remove these clips. We appeal to the public to maintain calm knowing that they have been hurt from this action,” the AIMIM leader said.
The Hyderabad MP also alleged that Narsinghanand has the backing of the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that in future if anybody tries to talk about the burning effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he or she would be immediately arrested and their homes bulldozed.
“I am sure this guy has the backing of the Yogi government in UP and BJP, which is why he is daring to do so. Knowing that this person has been arrested before in a similar case, why are they not condemning it. Instead of arresting him, they are defending him. Modi speaks of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. His government should immediately arrest Narsinghanand,” Owaisi said, adding that anything even remotely derogatory against the Prophet was unacceptable.
As per reports, Narsinghanand was detained by the Ghaziabad police on Saturday. Instances of violence amid protests were also reported in UP’s Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr demanding his arrest.