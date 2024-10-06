CM Revanth Reddy eyeing Rs 30K cr loot from Musi project, alleges KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Repeating his allegations that the Musi Riverfront Development Project was nothing but an avenue for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to loot crores, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday claimed that the Fourth City was the groundwork for a huge real estate scam.

“Revanth is trying to loot Rs 30,000 crore in the name of the Musi project. It is just to make money. It is not a beautification project, it is a lootification project,” the former minister said during the party’s “Rythu Deeksha” in Maheshwaram constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said: “First the Chief Minister has to demolish his own house in Reddy Kunta. He should also demolish the house of his brother Tirupathi Reddy which is in the buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu. If his craving for demolition is still not satiated, he should then demolish our houses, but only there is no violation of rules.”

The BRS working president said the proposed Fourth City was “the city of Revanth Reddy’s four brothers”. “Revanth Reddy is attempting to do real estate in the name of Fourth City,” he charged.

Rama Rao cautioned the chief minister that he would file defamation suits if the latter levels baseless allegations against him. He said: “Forget the minister who spoke derogatorily about me. A defamation suit will also be filed against the chief minister.”