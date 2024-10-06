Jagga Reddy to counter Harish Rao with protest at KCR’s farmhouse

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, on Saturday promised to lay siege to the farmhouse of former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, if pink party MLA T Harish Rao tries to stage a protest in front of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi.

Jagga Reddy was responding to Harish’s promise, made during a public meeting in Nizamabad on Friday, to stage a protest in front of Rahul Gandhi’s residence demanding “full” implementation of the crop loan waiver. Jagga Reddy also challenged the BRS supremo to an open debate while assuring that he would bring Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC working president said that the state government has already waived loans to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore, and another Rs 12,000 crore was pending due to various reasons. He said that it was not correct for Harish to speak against the crop loan waiver given the fact that has been implemented.

Jagga Reddy said that as the Congress government failed to derive publicity, the BRS was running a negative campaign against it.